The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is known for its numerous programs for children, from storytimes to Science Time, and while there are programs for adults, those are usually held to the Get Crafty and Fiber Frenzy programs.
However, February is going to look different for adult programming, bringing several virtual health-related programs to the community.
Reference librarian Christina Link said in an email communication, “February will be a month of self-care.”
The self-care programming for February is in lieu of the Holistic Health Fair that the library has traditionally held in January for several years (but had to be put on hold due to COVID restrictions).
Link said in an interview, “We decided on February since (there is) Valentine’s Day and it is American Heart Month. It seemed like February would be a good month to just focus on loving yourself and looking at heart health.”
Each week will focus on a different topic, such as (in no particular order) aromatherapy, massage, nutrition and healthy habits, and yoga. Each topic will have an accompanying video presented by a special guest with knowledge in those areas, and videos will be posted every Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Link will be posting additional information throughout the month over not only the above-mentioned topics, but also other health-related topics, such as heart health. She will also be posting different booklists that will cover a variety of health topics.
To get the self-care ball rolling, the Get Crafty session on Tuesday, Feb. 2, will feature Link demonstrating how to make a citrus sugar scrub. While there will be no kits available for this one, anyone who would like to make one while following Link’s online demonstration will only need to gather four very simple ingredients: sugar, coconut oil, orange essential oil, and some orange zest.
Also in keeping with the self-care theme, the Fiber Frenzy program on Feb. 19 will have Link showing how to knit a stress ball. While some knitting experience will be necessary for this project, Link said it’s made for the beginner to intermediate levels.
Link said, “We still can’t do in-person programs, but we want to provide programs for our patrons, and right now, this is the way we can do that.”
For more information, call the library at 254-953-5491.
