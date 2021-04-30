The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers springtime events for all ages.
In-person event this weekend.
If you and your family have registered, the Star Wars Jedi and Sith Training Workshop is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The workshop offers registered participants Star Wars themed skills, science, games, crafts and a chance to dress in costume.
Virtual programs this week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Brain Break 2 p.m. Monday.
Get Crafty with Ms. Christina 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Science Time with Ms. Heather 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night with Miss Lisa 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Readers can explore Earth, celebrate poetry, and create a craft project from start to finish with these new titles in the library catalog:
“American Melancholy,” by Joyce Carol Oates;
“Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer; “Build-ing Your Tiny House Dream: Design and Build a Camper-Style Tiny House with Your Own Hands,” by Chris Schapdick;
“Epic Hikes Of The World,” by Lonely Planet;
“Japanese Wonder Knitting: Timeless Stitches for Beautiful Bags, Hats, Blankets and More,” by Nihon Vogusha;
“Secrets Of The National Parks: The Experts’ Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail,” by National Geographic;
“Star Wars, The Jedi Mind: Secrets from the Force for Balance and Peace,” by Amy Ratcliffe;
“Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku,” by Natalie Goldberg;
“Urban Quilting: Quilt Patterns for the Modern-Day Home,” by Wendy Chow;
“A World On The Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” by Scott Weidensaul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.