Congratulations to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The library received the 2020Texas Municipal Library Directors Association Excellence in Library Services Award for its outstanding contributions in meeting the specific needs of the community, maintaining high standards of professional ethics, and promoting the public library profession.
Enjoy Monarch Butterflies in the Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Join the library at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights for Spring Fun Day with gardening and butterfly-themed activities. And if you want to learn tips to Leave No Trace in nature settings see Ms. Heather’s video post at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Children ages 5 to 10 and their families can register for afree, limited-space Jedi and Sith Training Workshop to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The workshop will include Galactic Games, Space Science, Light Saber Training, Droid Crafts, and Costumed Characters. Attendees aged ten and older will be required to wear a mask. To register, call 254-953-5491.
The Book Discussion Club announces Masih Alinejad’s “The Wind In My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran” as the subject of their Thursday, May 20 meeting.
The meeting will be held both in-person and online. Library Director Lisa Youngblood is the contact person for the book club. For information about the meeting or to request the book, email her at lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov.Print and audio editions are available for request from the library catalog.
