June programming at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library saw weekly programs that emphasized the fitness of movement. Keeping health and fitness in mind, the month of July will see an emphasis on healthy snacking, brought to you in the form of Tasty Tuesdays.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an earlier interview that Tasty Tuesdays are about, “Tasty snacks with Miss Heather, (who) will be making online for people to view and replicate. I think the kids are going to love it.”
The first-ever Tasty Tuesday was held this week, led by clerk Heather Heilman. “On Tuesdays we’re going to be making some easy snacks that you can actually make at home,” she said at the beginning of the short video. “Because it is Safari Week, we’re going to go with that theme and we are making Zoo Trail Mix.”
Heilman had her ingredients set out before her, making sure that viewers knew that they were interchangeable with anything they might have around the house. For her trail mix, she used two cups of pretzels, one cup of iced animal crackers, one cup of plain animal crackers, three cups of pre-popped popcorn, two small bags of M&M candies, one cup of Teddy Graham Graham crackers, and two cups of Goldfish crackers.
All of her ingredients went into a large plastic bowl. “All we have to do is mix it up,” she said as she did just that.
Holding her finished trail mix up to the camera, Heilman said, “If you look closely, it is a pretty little trail mix.
“Enjoy your snack!” she said, ending the program.
The entire video, with step-by-step instructions, can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/. Enjoy new Tasty Tuesday treats every Tuesday in July at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.