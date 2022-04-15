Poetry is in focus at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Share your creativity and celebrate Nation Poetry Month with the library
If you have a family-friendly poem to contribute to a library display, email your poem for consideration to lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov by Friday, April 22.
Virtual children’s programs this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Story Time — 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time — 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night — 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader — 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Patrons can access e-magazines and digital newspapers from around the world and in 60 languages with their library card. The library offers a link to PressReader TM, an international digital newsstand, on their Quick Links page.
Check out these poetry titles and others in the library’s catalog:
“Call Us What We Carry,” by Amanda Gorman;
“Dearly,” by Margaret Atwood;
“Escaping Tornado Season: A Story in Poems,” by Julie Williams;
“Handsprings: Poems and Paintings,” by Douglas Florian;
“Is This Forever, Or What? Poems & Paintings from Texas,” edited by Naomi Shihab Nye;
“Letter Composed During A Lull In The Fighting,” by Kevin Powers;
“Partly Cloudy: Poems of Love and Longing,” by Gary Soto;
“The Princess Saves Herself In This One,” by Amanda Lovelace;
“Where The Sidewalk Ends:
The Poems Drawings of Shel Silverstein,” by Shel Silverstein;
“You Hear Me? Poems and Writing by Teenage Boys,” edited by Betsy Franco.
The library will be closed today for Good Friday and be open from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular hours will resume on Monday.
