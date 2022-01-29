Saturday is Inventory Day at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and the library will be closed.
However, patrons can return library materials in the book drop. The library’s wi-fi will also be unavailable from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday.
Spend quality time with your child through attention, bonding, and communication using these virtual programs this week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary. You can also catch up on earlier virtual story times.
Snoozer’s Storytime Adventures at noon Monday.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Time at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
The library is a great place to find award winning literature and media for children and young adults including these recipients of awards in 2022:
“Boogie Boogie, Y’all,” written and illustrated by C. G. Esperanza, winner of the Odyssey Award, available in print format;
“The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” written by Angeline Boulley, winner of the Michael L. Printz Award and the William C. Morris Award, available in print, e-book and e-audiobook formats;
“The Last Cuentista,” written by Donna Barba Higuera, winner of the Newbery Medal and the Pura Belpré Award, available in print format;
“Too Bright To See,” written by Kyle Lukoff, winner of the Stonewall Book Award, available in print format;
“Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre,” written by Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Floyd Cooper, winner of the Coretta Scott King Award, available in e-book format;
“When You Look Like Us,” written by Pamela Harris, winner of the Odyssey Award, available in print format.
