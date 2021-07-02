The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library often holds workshops for parents and caregivers that discuss children’s development and other topics. Its most recent workshop, “Healthy Minds and Bodies,” discussed ways to keep children healthy in a variety of ways.
Library director Lisa Youngblood defined health as our brains and bodies working together, telling viewers it’s important to think of the whole child, including the family, community, and environment. She said that there are different types of health, too, including physical, mental, social and emotional.
After discussing a bit of brain science, she modeled storytelling that incorporated physical activity and early literacy skills using the book “Kitchen Disco” by Clare Foges. The story used onomatopoeia to keep listeners engaged, introduced new vocabulary and contained lots of opportunities for physical movement. “We need to keep them moving,” Youngblood said, which she said also helps children make connections to both the story and the vocabulary therein.
Different from past workshops was the focus that Youngblood places on stress and trauma in children. She explained the difference in the three types of stress (positive, tolerable, and toxic) and the physical toll it takes in children.
Youngblood took some time discussing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), a research study on the relationship between childhood trauma (which includes abuse and neglect) and the effects on children (which include depression, anxiety, ADHD, and PTSD).
The study said ways to help negate these effects include cutting back on extracurricular activities, giving children time to play, limit technology, and letting them experience nature. “Our brains work in a different way when we’re in nature,” Youngblood said. (See acestudy.org for more information.)
One of the crafts Youngblood introduced was making what she called a “mindfulness bottle.” This simple craft used a water bottle, which she filled part of the way with warm water, adding enough clear glue until the contents reached most of the way to the top. She put on the lid and shook the bottle to mix well, then added glitter and beads, gluing the lid back in place. When she shook the bottle, mixing the glitter and beads, she explained that the point of the bottle is to let children who might need a distraction shake the bottle and watch (mindfully) the contents settle to the bottom again.
The final segment of the workshop was a traditional storytime, led by Youngblood, which featured three stories, singing, nursery rhymes, and physical activity.
Youngblood concluded the workshop by saying, “Thank you so much for having some fun as we get and go, working on our health and our hearts and our bodies all in one fell swoop.”
Watch the workshop on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/546618133377611 and the storytime at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/153812473358960.
