There is an ancient Chinese curse that says, “May you live in interesting times.” And here we are living through the coronavirus, brought to us by none other by China.
And the symptom that is most overlooked? Paranoia. Coronaparanoia. Cue The Kinks.
We all comb the headlines for the latest COVID news. But there seems to be a vast difference between how women and men handle the news, or at least the women and men in my family.
Case in point: My mother and I talk daily, and of course, we discuss the latest COVID news in our respective counties. The number of new cases, the behaviors seen in the people around us, the state of the aisles in our supermarkets ... all of it we cover in about five minutes, then move on to other things.
Then there are our men.
My mother says my stepfather, Rod, has a routine. After getting in from giving their dogs their night-walkies, he pulls up all the summary COVID news of the day and goes over it in painstaking detail, going so far as to break it down by age and gender.
If it goes long, he will follow her into the bedroom as she readies herself for bed, and has on occasion continued as she got into bed. “It’s like a bedtime story now,” she said.
I’m not sure who is worse, though, Rod or boyfriend Billy.
A couple of months ago, Billy read an article about bats in China carrying more than 400 strains of the coronavirus, all poised to jump species into humans. He referenced this article for weeks.
“They live in caves!” he would exclaim. “There are caves full of them in China!” “They carry 500 strains, and we’re going to catch them all!”
And every discussion ended virtually the same way, with Billy proclaiming, “We’re all going to die!”
I finally put an end to the discussion by pointing out that the bats were in China, and they were not going to magically migrate here overnight to nibble at us and infect us all with 500 strains of the coronavirus.
I kid you not, the man was terrified of just that.
The coronabats have been replaced more recently by an unhealthy fear of the virus living on his shoes. Thank heavens he hasn’t read the articles suggesting COVID is transmitted through our mobile networks (it isn’t, though once he reads this he will probably go hunt the information down to determine the veracity of this statement; his satellite went out today and I’m surprised he hasn’t blamed COVID for that). I’m relieved that he has enough common sense to avoid drinking bleach.
Overall, my mother is just happy to get my Billy stories secondhand, and I am just as happy to not get COVID news tucking me in every night. But the fact still remains that we both have these crosses to bear, at least for the near-future.
At least we can see the humor in them. Their coronaparanoia will keep my mother and me laughing through the whole pandemic.
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
