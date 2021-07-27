After a yearlong hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the popular annual Local Author Fair Is finally returning in-person to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library at 400 Indian Trail next month.
“We wanted to do something to support our local authors and this is a really great way to do that,” said reference librarian and event coordinator Christina Link said in an earlier interview.
The family-friendly and come-and-go event will be held on Saturday, August 7, in Room A in the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature some new, as well as returning, authors, representing different genres so that the event will therefore hold, “A little bit of everything,” according to Link.
There are a total of 12 authors representing varying genres who are already confirmed to attend, though more may be added as the event draws nearer.
Some returning favorites include Chentell Merriman, adult horror writer James Wickham (who writes under the name Jim Wicked), adult science fiction and horror writer Andrew Lauck, and nonfiction sports writer Michael Wagner, who writes specifically of the New York Yankees and Yankee Stadium.
Other authors already slated for the event include children’s writers Wisdom Walters and Linda Bailey, and Young Adult fiction writer Rayne Polkowski.
