Ashley Downing, 37, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
I have been in and out of the area since I was 5 due to the military.
What do you do for a living?
I am a full-time student working on my Bachelor’s in Human Services and I am a substitute teacher for Killeen Independent School District.
What made you choose this career?
I like working with kids and I plan to get my teaching certification after I finish my degree.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Leesville, Louisiana (Fort Polk).
Are you married? Do you have kids?
I was married; I am a widow. I have three kids: JaCari, 15, Ashton, 10, and Aspen, 2.
Do you do any community work?
When I belonged to a car club and social club, we did a lot of community work. I have also volunteered with Pink Warriors Angels in 2017/2018 and did volunteer hours at a private school. I donate to Goodwill. My schedule with school, work and my kids’ extracurricular activities don’t allow me a lot of time to do much else, but I hope to get back to doing community work once I’m finished with school.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
I used to be the Public Relations Officer for Young Fly Flashy Car Club and also for Life is Good Motorsports Club. I was also one of the founding members and PRO for a social club Women On A Mission. I am currently unaffiliated with any organizations.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that even though it’s a small place, it still has a big-city feel without actually being big.
What, if anything, do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the conformity of people and the rising crime rate.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights?
Five and Below.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
I would bring more things for the youth to do.
What are the titles of your published books?
“Pretenders Game,” “Game Over,” “Circles” and one that I wrote with my child JaCari called “Little Brown Girls with Melanin and Curls.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “Better Late Than Never” by Kimberly Lawson Roby.
What was the last movie that you saw?
A movie I watched recently was “Malignant.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
The advice that I would give my younger self would be to not be afraid to make mistakes but always learn from them and don’t repeat them.
Also, do not give people a third chance to show you who they really are.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself settled comfortably in my teaching career and bringing my published books to life in stage plays.
