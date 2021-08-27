Chentell Merriman, 46, lives and works in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here.
How long were you in the military?
I was in the military for 20 years and then I retired.
Where are you from originally?
Tampa Bay, Florida.
Do you have any kids? Married?
Yes, I am happily married to Anthony Merriman, who is also retired military; he served for 23 years. We have five kids and two grandchildren.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that we are in the middle of everything. It doesn’t take long to get anywhere — Dallas, Salado, etc. It also has a small-town feel to it.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the fact that we do not have a lot of festivities in Harker Heights; we need more.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cajun Seafood Crusine.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Barnes & Noble.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities for the children. They need like a Top Golf. We have to go all the way to Austin to do some fun activities.
What church do you belong to?
I am a member of Christian House of Prayer.
What community work do you do?
I am an ambassador of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce; I have been one for over three years. I am a member of Belton Chamber of Commerce. I created a Children’s Writing Group; it is free and we meet twice a month at Barnes & Noble.
What kind of books do you write?
I write Christian-based books.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Bugs Be Gone.” It is a book about viruses and helping kids understand the CDC and good hygiene. It is a great book for kids ages 5 to about 12.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last book that I saw was “Jungle Cruise.” It is a Disney movie with the Rock in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.