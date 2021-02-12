Antoinette Clark, 44, lives in Nolanville and works in Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
My ex-husband was military. I decided to stay in the area after our divorce.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Columbus, Ohio.
Where do you work?
I work for Killeen Independent School District. I also just published my first book and it is on Amazon.
What made you choose this career?
I love interacting with children. I have been working with children over 20 years.
Are you married? Kids?
I’m divorced and I have two boys ages 24 and 13. I also have a 2-year-old grandson.
What community work do you do?
I am a mentor to women who have been abused.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is a nice community, we are like a small family. Everyone knows each other and are very helpful. I like the shopping plazas, friendly people and peaceful neighborhoods.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about the Harker Heights area.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
What is the title of your book?
“A Woman’s Release” is the title of my book.
What inspired you to write your book?
I was keeping a journal when I was going through the abuse. God said write a book and publish it now. I listened to God.
Writing in my journal was therapeutic for me during a time in my life when I was in a abusive relationship. I am hoping that this book will help women walk away from abuse. It not only affects you, it affects the people around you. It will damage your children’s minds and your family that tries their hardest to protect you.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as an Early Childhood professor.
