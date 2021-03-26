Karen Patterson, 53, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and Killeen.
What brought you to the area?
The United States Army stationed us here.
What do you do for a living?
I am a Support Analyst at a local bank. I also do notary work in Harker Heights and Killeen.
What made you choose this career?
I love working with numbers.
Do you have children?
Yes, I do. I have two grown sons ages 34 and 24. I also have three grandkids.
Do you do any community work?
I did more pre-COVID. Now I just donate to Goodwill and help out others when and if I can.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
I am a part of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is family oriented.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The entrance and the exit to Market Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Palmeras.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights and why?
Lane Bryant; they carry plus-size clothing and are stylish.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
Facilities for those with disabilities to spend the day at, kind of like an adult daycare center. I have some friends whose relative just moved here and it is something he is used to and I am sure that others would be happy to see it.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Queen V.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was. “I Care a Lot.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
You can do what you want to do; aim high.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Retired, enjoying life with family and friends, and traveling.
