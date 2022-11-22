Martin Angulo, 22, works at Eun’s Café in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
My job title is a barista.
What is the best item served at your café?
The Gingerade and Citronade.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Germany.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and got stationed here.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents are Eun and Jose Angulo.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Shoemaker High.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a very clean place compared to other areas around here. It is more community oriented.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that people drive crazy around here.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a mall.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church. I will also soon be volunteering at the Harker Heights Police Department.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was the new Jurassic Park movie.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a teacher or working for the police department as a crime scene investigator.
