Jamya Jones, 20, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 5:08 pm
I am a teacher at We Play and More Childcare Center.
What brought you to the area?
I moved to Central Texas area to help my brother with my niece.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Chicago, Illinois.
Married? Kids?
Not married. I do not have any kids.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Aline Jones and she loves to travel. My dad, James Stevens, has passed away.
Do you have any siblings?
I have five siblings — Donovan, Timothy, Krystal, Semaj and James —and I am the youngest.
What community work do you do?
I help clean up killer with different volunteer organizations. I am also looking for more ways to volunteer in this area.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the atmosphere in Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chipotle.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross; I think that they have better selection here.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think it is missing an Activity center where the entire family can have fun.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was a novel titled, “An Anonymous Girl” by Geer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a child counselor. I hope to have started school and finished by then also with a degree in Psychology.
