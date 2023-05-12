Graduation season begins Friday.
Local college and university will hold their commencements this weekend — the first of several graduation ceremonies over the the next two weeks.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 9:44 pm
Graduation season begins Friday.
Local college and university will hold their commencements this weekend — the first of several graduation ceremonies over the the next two weeks.
Central Texas College
Central Texas College will be commemorating the graduating class of 2023 on Friday.
From associate to masters degrees, CTC is ready to celebrate the over 320 graduates of the year.
The ceremony will take place in the Bell County Expo Center at 6:30 p.m.
Speaker for the event is retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edgar Fuentes, who will recognize the graduates and give special notice to the nine highest honor graduates.
Texas A&M-Central Texas
Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrates commencement for graduating class of 2023 on Saturday
The ceremony will be at the Bell County Expo Center starting at 3 p.m.
A total of 329 students will participate in the ceremony. This number signifies that the school has had more than 10,000 former students who graduated under the school.
The ceremony will be livestreamed for friends and family. For more information visit www.tamuct.edu.
Thursday, Texas A&M- Central Texas honored 23 students, staff, and faculty at the 11th Annual Outstanding Research and Innovation Awards Banquet.
On Friday, A&M-Central Texas will be celebrating the commissioning of 26 new U.S. Army second lieutenants at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the speaker for the event being Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck.
Cadets will take the oath of office, affix their new rank, and offer the time-honored traditional silver dollar salute.
Killeen ISD
The Killeen Independent School District high school graduations will take place later in the month.
The Early College High school graduation will be at 3 p.m. on May 24 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Chaparral High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. on May 24 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Harker Heights High School graduation will be at 9 a.m. on May 26 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Shoemaker High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on May 26 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Killeen High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. on May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Ellison High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. on May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Copperas Cove ISD
The Crossroads High School graduation will be at 6 p.m. on May 25 at the S. C. Lee Junior High School.
The Copperas Cove High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. on May 26 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton ISD
Belton New Tech graduation will be at 9 a.m. on May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Belton High School graduation will be at 1 p.m. on May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Lake Belton High School graduation will be at 6 p.m. on May 25 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Temple ISD
The Temple High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Salado ISD
The Salado High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. on May 27 in the Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Florence ISD
The Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. on May 26 at the Stampede Stadium.
Gatesville ISD
The Gatesville High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. on May 26 at the McKamie Stadium.
Lampasas ISD
The Lampasas High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. on May 19 at the Badger Stadium; alternative location is the Lampasas High School gymnasium.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.