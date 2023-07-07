Eleana Estrada, 31, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title? Financial consultant.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eleana Estrada, 31, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title? Financial consultant.
What is your business?
I’m under Alpha Wealth Co. I’m an independent agent and a group of agents work together under that specific name.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here over nine years ago. My sister was stationed here and she moved my parents here, so I followed.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Chicago, Illinois.
Married? Kids?
Married but no kids. Happily married to Jose Estrada; he is also in the agency with me. We are like the power couple.
Do you have any siblings?
I have an older sister in military, she’s 36; and I have a younger sister who is 21. I am the middle sister.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Dana Peak Park. The people seem to be a little bit nicer. I love the feel also because it seems to be bigger than Killeen even though it’s right next door. I love that their so many nature walk opportunities. There is always something new going on in the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Some parts of town that need renovations. The city could thrive even quicker if those renovations were fixed.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harket Heights?
Palmeras.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would like to see more small businesses. I think that we are kind of lacking in those.
What was the last book that you read?
“Los Chamanes de Mexico” by Jacobo Grinberg. Studying the idea of how we could use our minds to better your life, your help. Tap into other dimensions; be in control more of what goes on around us.
What community work do you do?
I get involved by social media and more about what we have learned. Extensive customer service skills. We get involved with local events in the area also.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “A Thousand and One.”
If you were a fruit, what kind of fruit and why?
I would be a mango because of its sweetness.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope to grow or agency even more. Especially with the Hispanic and Afro Anerican Communities because they gave the lowest percentage of having these types of services, like retirement funds and the other things that we offer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.