Aalyssa Fuller, 14, lives in Harker Heights and attends Eastern Hills Middle School.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Winston Salem, North Carolina.
What brought you to the area?
I came here to stay with my Aunt Angela for a better education.
Tell me about your family.
I live with my aunt now, but I have my mom, stepdad, and four other siblings. I am the oldest of five. Aaliyah-10, Alani-7, Antonio-6, and Royal-4.
What clubs are you in at school?
I’m not in any school clubs at this time.
Who is your favorite teacher?
Ms. Tiffany is my favorite teacher.
Where is your favorite place to go in Harker Heights?
I love going to Texas Tumblers.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Bath and Body Works.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Ghengis Grill.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like the fact that there isn’t much for teens to do in Harker Heights.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was called “Hey Girl.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Hey Arnold.”
What college do you plan on attending?
I want to go to LSU.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to not listen to others; you are beautiful.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I will hopefully be finished with school and I want to be a lawyer.
