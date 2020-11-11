Robert Hall. 54, lives in Killeen, owns Big Rob’s Catfish and Wings Food Truck in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me here; I got stationed at Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Sarasota, Florida.
Are you married? Kids?
Yes, I am happily married to Bethany Hall. I have four great kids, Ashanei, 27, Jasada, 24, Robert III, 21, and Kingston, 5.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a nice and quiet place. I like that there are good people in Harker Heights and that it is a growing community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Walmart.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more community events. We should have more than just concerts; we should have events that bring people together and focus on the community.
What do you think that you could bring to Harker Heights?
I would bring a music school to help young kids to get off the streets. We need to have something that is a free program almost like a at-risk program.
What community work do you do?
I run the food pantry at my church, Destiny World Outreach Center. I am the food pantry director. I also help agencies and churches around here in the community and I help them with the food pantries and food drives. I help out at churches like Cathedral Deliverance and Praise and Church of God and Christ. I help with most events that come to the area, especially with churches. Musically, I help with other music events and food giveaway events.
What are your hobbies?
I am currently signed with All Real Gospel Records, which is under Universal and Sony.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw in my home was “The Avengers.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was The Bible.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself somewhere on the road — touring, doing my music. I also see myself franchising my food truck.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to stay focused and remember things that I was taught by my parents.
