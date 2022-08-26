Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild’s quilt show will be open to the public. It’s being held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Center is air conditioned, so please come out and spend some time being immersed in some wonderful creations by local quilt artists.
Speaking of shows … the Houston International Quilt Festival will be held in early November. The online class schedule and registration will be available soon. To check it out, go to Quilts Inc.com OR just Google Houston Quilt Festival.
Last year the festival was held just after COVID openings and I hear it wasn’t quite the same. I’m going to say that this year it’s going to be back to all the normal exhibits, activities and classes. They might even add some new activities to entice quilters to attend.
That concludes the advertising portion of this column.
My sewing room is a mess! I’ve been trying to organize and clean it up for several years. Yes, I said years.
I finally convinced my husband that we didn’t need the huge drafting table anymore because he did all his drafting work on the computer. So out went the table, after some complaining, and in came a big shelving unit from SAMS.
I was thinking that the shelves were going to solve all my organizational needs. Not so much so far. There is lots of blank space on it just waiting for me go get organized and place items on it so I can find them easily.
I have stacks of folded fabric piled all over the room. These piles came about by taking fabric from quilter’s estates. Even though I kept telling myself that the last thing that I needed was more fabric. But looking through all the pretty fabric just sitting there I couldn’t help myself and brought some home.
I knew the quilters who were no longer with us and I kept wondering as I looked through their stashes what they were going to do with each piece. Did they have a quilt or project for it, or did they purchase it with nothing in mind, just because it was pretty?
Several years ago, when I started to clean and organize my room, I went through all my fabric and weeded out all fabrics I knew I would no longer use in any project.
Some of this fabric I purchased when I was just beginning my quilting journey and was very old and dated. Fabrics from the 1980s just don’t appeal to quilters anymore.
Then there was fabric that I asked myself “What was I thinking when I purchased it?” I bagged it all up and donated it, hoping someone, somewhere will think they found a fabric treasure.
I also have large plastic bins with folded fabric as well as the stacking plastic drawer units full of fabric. The drawers are organized by color and my blue drawer is full and will need another drawer to continue trying to put it all away and get it off the floor.
At least once a week I stand in the doorway of my sewing room and tell myself I have to get back to organizing everything. I look around and don’t know where to start.
I guess it’s just like eating an elephant, one bite at a time.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.