Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild’s quilt show will be open to the public. It’s being held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Center is air conditioned, so please come out and spend some time being immersed in some wonderful creations by local quilt artists.

