For two hours Wednesday, kids of all ages came to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library for a hands-on learning and craft event.
The come-and-go event for the whole family had games, crafts and fun things to do as part of the library’s many family-oriented children’s programs.
“The kids got to play and learn a lot about fish and catching them,” said Crystal Moore of Killeen, who had two pre-school aged children who enjoyed the day’s program.
There were stations set up all over the activities room at the library. Each one was designed to give kids a chance to socialize and work together on some really “fishy” projects.
They played cornhole and cards at other stations, but the choice tables were set up to “make a fish” from paper bags, paper plates, decorated with ribbons, streamers and googly eyes.
“We love coming to the library,” said Jennifer Mitchell of Killeen. Her kids, Lillian, 7, and Levi, 4, were busy coloring and embellishing their “fish” at one of the tables.
“It’s fun, fun, fun,” Lillian said.
Several groups came to participate.
Children from a local day care and preschool, We Play ’n More, L.L.C. wore bright yellow shirts and lots of smiles as they came through the library door.
Look on the library’s website https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library or find their Facebook page to discover the great programs offered to kids of all ages — parents too.
