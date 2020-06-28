What brought you to the area?
My dad was active duty Army stationed on Fort Hood and later retired in the Killeen area.
Where are you from originally?
Houston.
Tell me about your family.
I have a pretty big family and most live in Texas. My family has a strong military history. My father and his two brothers served, my brother and I served as well as few cousins. My father passed away in 2014 and my immediate family unit has since been composed of my mom, my daughter, younger brother and sister.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Plenty of food and shopping choices.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The Veterans Memorial Boulevard side needs a drastic facelift and more businesses besides bars and clubs.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Something like Main Event for family entertainment.
What made you decide to go into your career field?
I have always had a love and interest for makeup. I started getting lash extensions in 2008 and was hooked from there. After moving from Houston back this area, I decided to start over and pursue a career in beauty specifically by becoming a lash artist.
How long have you been doing your profession?
I have been in this profession for six years.
What community work do you do?
I sponsor young ladies on dance or cheerleading teams, during prom season I also like to donate funds towards their expenses as well as my time to help beautify them for the special occasion.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book I read was “Small Doses” by Amanda Seales.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Trolls.”
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
A kiwi.
If you based the taste of the fruit on its weird brown fuzzy exterior you would never guess how sweet it is.
I’m a quiet person at first meeting that can appear standoffish but I am one of the sweetest persons you will ever meet.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I want to become a renowned educator and participate in writing textbooks for those entering the beauty industry.
