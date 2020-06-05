George Erby, 52, lives in Harker Heights, works at United States Post Office in Killeen
What brought you to the area?
I came looking for a change of pace and to get out of Michigan. I also wanted a new career for myself and better education for my son.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Saginaw, Mich.
Tell me about your family.
I am a single father with five wonderful children. Simone, Brandon,Shaneka, Bria and Adrian.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small community. This area is full of giving and nice people. I like that the area is quiet and I really enjoy the people of Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What community work do you do?
I donate things to people in need. I supply meals for the needy.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are collecting things and photography. I like bike riding, and watching and playing football.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things for the children to do to keep them out of trouble. I think that we need a community center. If not a community center, we need something and someplace were the children can go to just kick it with their peers.
We do not need any more restaurants and stores. We need things and activitiesfor our youth.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Trouble Man.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
What is your favorite color?
Blue.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be an apple because they are sweet and crisp, just like me.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself preparing to retire. I will be riding up and down country back roads, chilling, and doing a lot of traveling.
