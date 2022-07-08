Lesther Josue Orellana, 26, lives in Nolanville.
What brought you to the area?
One of my best friends moved here and I just wanted a change of scenery.
Where are you from originally?
I was born and raised in Guatemala, moved to Georgia in 2008, and moved to Texas in January 2021.
Married? Kids?
Not married and I do not have any kids.
What do you do for a living?
I work as a cashier.
What made you choose this career?
I have always loved the customer-service environment and I am glad that I am doing it now.
What community work do you do?
I don’t do much at this time. I do donate to Goodwill and help others when I can. I am a part of Alpha Phi Omega community service fraternity, which focuses on community service.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like Harker Heights because it is a very convenient area where you can find anything around and the people around here are very friendly.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights so far.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Las Palmeras.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop is Bath and Body Works. The staff is friendly and the scents there remind me of the times when I used to shop at a Bath and Body Works with my grandma.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area what would it be and why?
I would bring an exclusive gay club to Harker Heights because I feel like everyone goes to Austin for the gay night life and Harker Heights so far has a been very accepting community and I feel like that would improve our community.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was about communication and the importance of friendship.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Space Jam.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell myself to follow the dreams that you actually like and pursue the career you want even though your family might be against it.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself teaching Spanish at a university in some state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.