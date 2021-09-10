Anthony Cooper, 60, lives in Killeen works in Harker Heights and surrounding areas.
Where ae you from originally?
Newport News, Virginia.
What brought you to the area?
The military. I did 11 years in the Army and 28 being a traffic control Facility Chief.
Married? Kids?
Yes I have been happily married for 37 years to my beautiful wife, Brenda. We are blessed with two beautiful daughters, Charlea and Khandiese. We also have three grandchildren — two girls and one boy.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a friendly community, very tight knit.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Lift Kingz.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is a very good city; however, they missed the mark on providing sidewalks.
What community work do you do?
We donate a percentage back to the sports leagues when we come out and serve them at different games. We partner with a gentleman feeding the less fortunate with no charge. I donate to my church. I look forward to the opportunity to serve more.
Where do you work?
I work for myself. Ice Land Flavors is the parent company, under the parent company is four mobile units, 1. Shaved Ice 2. Shaved Ice and Ice Cream 3. Caribbean Flava Ice and 4. Our Flagship Bus.
We are opening KICK It.
It stands for Killeen’s International Crusine Korner at Artisans Market Place. It is an upscale Farmers Market Place associated with our food truck in Killeen.
We will have a soft opening on Oct. 1 for the entire month; the location is 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was, “The Warren Buffet Way,” by Robert Hagstorm.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was the latest Jack Ryan movie.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself on any beach with the sand in between my toes. I see myself there sooner than 10 years.
