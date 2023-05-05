Milton Ramirez, 30, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
What is your job / occupation?
Mortgage Loan Officer at Fairway Mortgage in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
I got married to the love of my life a month ago and became the father to an amazing 7-year-old. My wife’s name is Alicia.
Where are you from originally?
I am a loud and proud Dominican but was born and raised in Bronx, New York.
What brought you to this area?
We relocated to Central Texas in 2002 due to the quality of life and cost of living.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a very close brotherhood with my two younger brothers, Emanuel & Ezequiel.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the diversity in Harker Heights. It is beautiful to abide in a city where you see so many cultures, colors, and hues of people.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I love Harker Heights. Yet I would love to see more family entertainment establishments.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights would have to be Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I am honestly not a big shopper, but my wife loves to drag me to Target.
What community work do you do?
I was a youth pastor for a few years and also helped develop a mentorship program called Boys Matter 2 Men. I help out others when I can.
What is the last book that you read?
“Kingdom Man” by Tony Evans. As a devoted unapologetic man of God, I believe in building character and growing at all times.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“John Wick.” I love the action, family, and resiliency themes throughout this movie.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
My passion is to grow the Kingdom of God and help my local community have quality of life through means of financial literacy and Jesus Christ.
