Micah Mitchell, 46, lives in Belton and works in Temple.
Tell me about your family. Married? Kids?
I am not married and I have seven kids.
Where do your parents live?
My mom, Mary Mitchell, lives in Georgia and my father is deceased.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest of four. I have all brothers.
What is your job title?
My job title is Inventory Control Coordinator at Panel Specialist Inc. in Temple
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Newton, Georgia.
What brought you to the area?
My ex-wife was in the military and we got stationed here. I decided to stay here after the divorce because I liked the area.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the area. The people are friendly everything is close and the crime rate is low.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic in Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be and why?
I would bring The restaurant called The Cookout because they make the best milkshakes in the world.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill, I help others when I can, I help the elderly do some odds and ends, and I do park cleanup.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was“U is for the Undertow” by Sue Grafton.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Little Things.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
Stay focused on the future instead of the right now.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as the manager of my department at my company. I actually love my company that I work for. I love the benefits and the people that I work with.
