Michael Floyd, 63, lives in Harker Heights, retired from food service.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from St. Augustine, Florida.
Do you have any siblings?
I have seven siblings, I am in the middle.
What brought you to the area?
My daughter got married two years ago and had a new baby so we relocated to be near them.
Married? Kids?
I have been happily married for 23 years to Angelica Floyd. I have four children — Monique Floyd, Sherita Floyd, Michael Floyd Jr. and Vida Harris (she is the baby).
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a very up and coming area that has a lot of growth potential. I like the neighborhood where we live; it is a quiet and good atmosphere.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I believe that they need more healthy choices of groceries and places to eat. We need a Whole Foods place, somewhere where you can get good, healthy choices.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Fourth Agreement.”
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cheddar’s.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill and other places when I can. I would like to do more; however, I haven’t been around here long enough just yet. We just got here in June 2021. I am a member of the YMCA.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself opening my own restaurant.
