Eric Evanoski, 40, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from a great place called Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Where do you work?
I work in Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove, and that is why I moved to this area, for my job.
What is your job title? My job title is a sales manager and sales representative for ADT.
Married? Kids?
I have been married for five years to Riah Evanoski. We are having our first child that is due on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14th. It is a girl and her name is Mia Evanoski; we are so excited.
Do you have any siblings?
I have five brothers and sisters and I am the youngest. From oldest to youngest is Connie, Stephanie, Adam, Sabrina, Stacey and then me, the baby of the crew.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is very clean and a great community. The people are friendly and helpful.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
One thing that I dislike about Harker Heights is that there are not a lot of things to do. Museums, art, festivals, sports and etc. would be great in this area.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Genghis Grill.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I’m not a big shopping guy. So haven’t found my favorite shopping spot yet.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring a professional sports team here. Or better pizza places.
What community work do you do?
I like to help out small businesses or organizations by donating money to them. I love giving back. It’s important to do. Also, my work allows me to protect families with security so that is pretty cool, too.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “As a Man Thinketh.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Ghostbusters” and l am looking forward to watching “American Underdog.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
My best advice to my younger self would be to keep pushing and to always put in extra time and not to punch out early. Most importantly to put money into the stocks Amazon and Tesla. Lol.
