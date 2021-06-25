Charles Reid Jr., 52, lives in Harker Heights and works in Killeen.
What is your job title?
I am a pastor at Kingdom Life Churchin Killeen.
How long have you been a pastor at Kingdom Life Church?
I have been a pastor there for five years, full time.
How long have you been in music ministry?
Before becoming a pastor, I have been in music ministry since the age of 13.
What brought you to this area?
I got hired at Grace Christian Center as the worship pastor.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to Tramita. We have two kids, Charles III (C3), 26, and Zachariah, 21. They both live in Harker Heights, also.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I am the oldest out of four — two girls and two boys.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a quiet, suburban area.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Papa’s Café.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Sam’s Club.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t enough shopping. I like the Domain (in Austin). It is artsy, and has a lot of big-name stores that you can shop at. We need to have something similar to this in Harker Heights.
What made you choose your current career?
I was called into this by God.
What was your newest achievement?
My newest achievement is that I started college this year.
What are you currently in school for?
I am currently working on my bachelor’s degree in theology.
What college are you attending?
I am attending Beth Rapha Bible Institute. It is located out of New York. I attend online.
What community work do you do?
Pastoring in my church. I do mission work. With my church we work with Hope Pregnancy Center. We have donated items to them like Pampers. We do community involvement with other ministries as they feed the hungry and do clothing drives. We donate school supplies and do haircuts during back to school give-away drives; we have been doing this for the past four years. Women’s ministry gathers toys for kids in the women’s shelter and toiletry items for them. We help needy families with groceries.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Good to Great” by Jim Collins.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Cruella.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
Don’t take yourself too seriously.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.