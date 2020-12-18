Kevin Kyle, 60, lives in Robinson, works at CASA office in Belton.
What brought you to the area?
My current job brought me to this area. I am currently the Executive Director of CASA for Bell and Coryell County.
I just started this job last week.
Tell me about your family.
I have a lovely wife named Kristy and we have seven kids.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Sulfur, Louisiana.
What college did you attend?
McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. I received my degree in Business Admin and marketing. I played baseball while I was there also. I later went back to school at Southern Missisippi from 988 to 1990. I graduated in 1990. I received a degree in Sports Administration. I learned how to do fundraising, marketing, etc. for sports.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like how they support each other. I love the team building and generosity within the communities.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see more awareness of our CASA organization. I would also like to see more outreach in each community, and more volunteers. CASA means Court Appointed Special Advocates. We recruit, train and support volunteers so that they can serve as advocates for each child and help judges and attorneys make the best decision for each kid. We are a nationwide program.
What is your last book that you read?
“It’s Your Ship” by Captain D. Michael Abrashoff.
What community work do you do?
I coach youth recreation sports teams, baseball and basketball. I volunteer at my church Meadowbrook Baptist Church. I volunteer at Goodwill.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself retired and going camping in my RV.
