Gavin Makinson, 39, lives Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights and surrounding cities.
What is your job title?
Landscaper for Back 2 Basics Lawn Care. I am the owner.
Where are you from originally?
Fresno, California.
What brought you to the area?
Trying to get a new start and my mother was living here before me and said, “Why don’t you move out here to Texas?” So I did.
Married? Kids?
Two kids, a son and daughter, ages 17 and 14. Not married.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have two older sisters.
Tell me about family.
Mom lives here in Copperas Cove and her name is Linda Makinson and my dad drives trucks. His name is Stephen Makinson.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Good community — first place that I had a job at in the state of Texas.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The way the streets are designed. No straightaways at all.
What’s your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target is my favorite place to shop in Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
Mom is president of the Optimist Club and she volunteers there and I volunteer also at this thrift store. Its goal is to help out with families and children in need.
All the proceeds from the thrift store go to find these families. I help out with all the heavy lifting and deliveries.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Twenty-four-hour shopping. It just seems like nothing is open late at night.
Also, a live music venue.
What was the last book that you read?
“Game of Thrones.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The new “Ghostbusters.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully owning a successful business.
