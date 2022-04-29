On average, a military child moves between six and nine times in his/her childhood, which can create stress and anxiety for the children.
As a way of showing support for such children, H-E-B and the Harker Heights-based Military Child Education Coalition once again teamed up to provide free goodies last weekend.
The goodies included free activity books, T-shirts, a book about how to be a friend and H-E-Buddy prizes.
The giveaway took place Saturday at Harker Heights Community Park.
Johnny Mojica, the public affairs manager for H-E-B, explained why the grocery chain parntered with MCEC around 10 years ago.
“April is the Month of the Military Child, and our service members do so much to protect each of us. We know a big part of that is their family unit and celebrating and recognizing military children who oftentimes have to move eight times out of their military journey,” Mojica said. “It’s just important for us to recognize them and uplift them and support them.”
Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez, a spouse of an Army retiree and the implementation coordinator for Purple Star Readiness with MCEC, explained that the sacrifices children of military members make goes beyond just the move.
She said she heard a reference recently from someone who said that whenever a military child moves, their “social stock market” crashes and they have to start from scratch.
Even in her family, she said some of her children have had some incredibly stressful moves.
“That’s why it’s important that we — number one — support the parents and support their kids and then — number two — make sure the kids know how important they are and how much we appreciate them,” she said.
Mojica said he was pleased with the turnout of those who came to get the free gifts.
“Today, it’s just so nice to see so many warm and friendly smiles from each of the cars that pull up to our H-E-B tent,” Mojica said. “It’s really our way of just saying ‘Thank you’ to our military community, but more importantly, to the children of those in the U.S. Armed Forces.”
