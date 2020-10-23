Brandy Crumley. 37, is a Belton resident and photographer.
Are you married? Kids?
I have been happily married to my childhood sweetheart since 2008. Between the two of us we have seven children whose ages range from age 21 to 7.
What is your job title?
I am the proud owner of Shotguns and Stilettos Boutique.
What brought you to this area?
I was born and raised in this area.
What community work do you do?
I host both photography events and vendors fairs to help support other small business owners during this pandemic.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a community that supports others during a time of need.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic of Harker Heights.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, my son will be graduating high school hopefully. By then I will be enjoying the lovely empty nest syndrome by traveling and attending fairs and events all over the country.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was the Halloween movie on Netflix with Adam Sandler.
What is your favorite restaurant?
My favorite restaurant is Olive Garden.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at is Ross in Harker Heights.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Nicholas Sparks: Remember Me.”
What are your hobbies?
Hosting events, photography and graphic designs. Being a mother and a wife.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Stand firm in your beliefs. The life you lead is not based on others opinions. Focus on your happiness and you can save yourself a lot of heartbreaks and resets. But no matter what, always know life works out in the end.
What made you choose the field that you are in now?
I love making women feel beautiful and empowered, and it all begins with feeling confident.
