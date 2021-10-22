Stephen Harris, 36, lives in Harker Heights
Where are you from originally?
I’m originally from Huntsville, Alabama.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Harker Heights High School.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to Vida Harris. My wife and I have a 12-week-old named Saint Harris.
Tell me about your parents.
My biological parent that is alive is named Bobby Thomas and he lives in Orlando, Florida but parent through marriage is Mike and Ann Floyd and they both live in Harker Heights.
Do you have any siblings?
I have one older brother named Sterling Harris and he lives in Huntsville, Alabama.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the family atmosphere of Harker Heights. It seems like the Harker Heights area was designed with families in mind. From the parks to the clean streets to the sidewalks all over the city that make it easy for family walks and exercise.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I only have one issue with Harker Heights. My issue is that there isn’t any fine dining. My wife and I are big on dates and there isn’t any real nice restaurants that we can go to that offer high end meals, Atmosphere and the opportunity to dress all snazzy.
What community work do you do?
Mostly sponsoring the initiatives of our Relators at All City Real Estate which include gift cards for KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team and holiday gifts for some disadvantaged youth.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Acropolis, the food is always fresh and delicious. The service at this place is top notch, it is family owned and sometimes there’s live music.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target because it doesn’t have as many people as H-E-B and Walmart but I wish there was a larger produce and food grocery section.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Candyman.” It wasn’t scary but it was good.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. It’s all about building good habits by starting with the smallest action possible.
Where do you see yourself in ten years?
In ten years our real estate firm will have grown from 200 agents locally to 500 and myself and my family will be living in our dream home in Houston. Working on sponsoring 500 more agents in that area.
