Jaime Rachor, 44, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a Realtor.
Where do you work?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jaime Rachor, 44, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a Realtor.
Where do you work?
I am a Realtor at Jaime Rachor REMAX First Choice.
What brought you to the area?
My husband got stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from a little town called Alton, Illinois.
Married? Kids?
Yes. I am happily married to Warren Rachor and we have three children: Cody, 26; Myles, 7; and Ava, 6.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have a younger brother named Jeff Read.
Tell me about your family.
My parents and brother still live in southern Missouri. My parents are Cathy Read and Don Read.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Everything is close. I have some family and lots of friends in the area. It really feels like home.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I can’t really think of anything that I dislike except that we need more big stores here. Killeen gets the bigger stores and we get the smaller version of them.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Arepitia’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
It would be nice to have a health food store or a Whole Foods store, one of the big chain health stores that carry everything. Another example us Sprouts. My family has allergies to certain foods so we have to be very picky about our food. It would be so nice to have one of these stores here and we don’t have to drive to Temple or Austin to go grocery shopping.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Little Mermaid” in Harker Heights.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was my Law and Ethics book that I read for Real Estate.
How long have you been in real estate?
I’ve been in real estate for 10 years.
What community work do you do?
I post jobs for people looking for work. I help out at my kids schools. I help people move when they need to. I am a military spouse; I understand how hard it is to move with children and your husband is deployed. I just truly enjoy helping people. I also foster children.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself living on a ranch somewhere. My husband being retired from the military. I probably will still be doing real estate and helping people buy and sell houses. My ranch will probably be in Harker Heights.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.