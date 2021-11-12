Cedric Tyler, 39, lives in Belton, works at a Temple recruiting office.
What is your occupation?
I am a U.S. Army recruiter.
Married? Kids?
I am divorced with five kids.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Decatur, Georgia.
What brought you to this area?
The Army brought me here to recruit some of America’s best young men and women.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and one sister. I’m the youngest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it’s a quiet community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cajun Crab.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target is my favorite place to shop in Harker Heights.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “WW84.”
Are you considered mission essential?
Yes.
What community work do you do?
I work with local schools.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired from the Army and doing something in the HR field.
