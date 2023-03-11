Rihanna Middleton, 30, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
What is your job / occupation?
I am a server.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married and I have no kids.
Where are you from originally?
I grew up in Arlington, Texas.
What brought you to this area?
My husband’s job brought us here.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the definition of the middle child. I have three older siblings and three younger.
Tell us about your parents.
My mom is in Dallas and is a nail technician. My dad was in the military and lives in Arlington.
What awards have you won?
I won the Server of the Week award twice. I show up on time and I do not call out.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The stores and shopping.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The people.
What is your favorite resturant in Harker Heights?
Black Bear Diner.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Rainbow.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Jeffrey Dahmer.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “House Party 5.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself opening my own business in childcare.
