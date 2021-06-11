Bailey Albertie, 16, is a junior Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
I was born at Fort Hood. I am a military brat; my dad was in the military.
Tell me about your family.
I have an older sister named Vrionna Albertie, 20; my dog; my mom, Takeisha Albertie; and my dad and stepmom, Trevy and Hedi, who live in Florida.
Where is your family originally from?
My family is originally from the Texas and Georgia areas.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a quiet area. It is nice and cool place to live.
What do you dislike about the area of Harker Heights?
We have some very disrespectful people in the area. They put out bad vibes and sometimes it spreads onto others.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a community center for teens to hang out.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Princess and The Frog.” This is one of my favorite movies.
What college do you plan on attending?
Prairie View A&M has always been my dream college. If I don’t get into that one, my next choice is Texas A&M.
What awards and achievements have you received?
SSA Talent Show Competition, by singing. I won district in December 2020 and I won area in May 2021.
I am currently headed to state, which is in Fort Worth.
I hope to win state so I can go on to nationals.
In track, I also made it all the way to regionals.
How long have you run track?
I started in 7th grade, got hurt, took a year off, then started back after I healed. Total six years of running track.
I have received several kindness awards, the Knight of the Month and I received awards for motivating people to be the best that they can be.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as being a veterinarian.
