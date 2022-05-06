Samuel Cotton, 48, lives in Harker Heights and works at Fort Hood.
What is your occupation?
Army Clinical Social Worker
Married? Kids?
Yes, I am happily married to my beautiful wife, Erica. Together we have five children.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Illinois.
What brought you to this area?
I am in the Army and I got stationed here at Fort Hood.
How long have you lived in Harker Heights?
I have lived in Harker Heights for two years.
Tell me about your family.
My father passed away in 2015. My mother lives in Florida. I have one older brother named Tony who lives in Illinois.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a generally low-crime area, the diversity, the good schools and the fact that it is close to everything that I need.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurants in Harker Heights are Razzoo’s and Bahama Bucks.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights what would it be and why?
I would bring better pay for teachers and more African Americans in the police department.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with local schools and clean up parks.
What college did you attend?
I attended Gayer State University and Illinois State University.
What degrees do you hold?
I have a Masters of Social Work and a Bachelors in Criminal Justice.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Leaders Eat Last.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Encanto.” Our family tradition is to watch a movie and have pizza every Friday. It’s our little vacation after a long work week to reconnect.
What advice would you give your younger self?
If you’re the smartest person in a room, you’re in the wrong room.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Retired with my own business and working the hours I choose.
What motto do you live by?
No matter what I go through, I’m more blessed than I deserve.
