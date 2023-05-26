Azaria Singleton, 18, lives in Harker Heights, attends Harker Heights High School, is a graduating senior.
Azaria Singleton, 18, lives in Harker Heights, attends Harker Heights High School, is a graduating senior.
What brought you to this area?
I was born and raised in the area.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Renee Ellis and my father is Jamel Singleton. I have two older brothers, Jamel and Christopher Singleton.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Palmeras.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What community work do you do?
I help at the animal shelter and help at organizations for my school.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Texas State.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on studying Radiation Therapy.
What is your class rank? My class rank is 30%.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community and everyone here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like how excluded it is.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Monster.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Missing.”
