Janae Johnson, 16, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights at Bahama Bucks
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Bel Air, Maryland.
Parents and siblings?
My parents are Racquel and Melvin Johnson. I am the fourth child out of five. My siblings are Amber Scroggins, Melvin Johnson III, Jalen Johnson and Sanaa Johnson.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it has more places to go to hang out at than Killeen.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities for teenagers.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What community work do you do?
I did a lot of community activities before COVID. I currently do things with the student council and the yearbook at my school. I donate items to the kids at my mother’s school. I am the treasurer for the student council (at Ellison High School).
Do you plan on attending college?
Yes. I am just not sure which one yet.
Who is your role model?
My mom is because she inspires me to get up every day and get what I need done, done.
What awards and achievements have you received?
I received my letterman jacket for academics. I received the Presidential Award. I received straight A’s this school year. I was promoted to the 11th grade.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “They Both Die in the End,” by Adam Silvera.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Ice Road” on Netflix.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Don’t grow up too fast.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as an EMT.
