Nevaeh Evilsizer, 14, lives in Belton, attends Belton High School.
Where were you born? I was born at Fort Hood. My grandpa and my dad were both in the Army.
Tel me about your family.
My mother is a teacher in Harker Heights. I have one dad that works at the Temple Machine Shop with my grandmother (she owns it), and my other dad lives in Virginia. I am the oldest of three siblings.
What grade are you in?
I am in the ninth grade.
What is your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school is geometry. I have always loved math. In math you only have one right answer but there are several ways to do it.
What community work do you do?
I along with my theater class bring people together through theater. We pick up trash, help the homeless shelter, we brought clothes to give the homeless. I am in Thespians (theater club) at my school
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the programs that they have for students to get involved in the community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I really don’t have anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What are your hobbies?
I was in dance for eight years and I really liked it. I am still following the arts. I am now in theater at my high school; I am the stage manager.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “After” on Netflix.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Paper Town” by John Green.
If you could be a fruit what kind would you be?
I would be a pineapple.
They stand tall and wear a crown, I think that this describes me as a person.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending The University of Tennessee.
I want to go here because I just love Tennessee.
We have friends that live there also.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a ultrasound technician or a teacher.
