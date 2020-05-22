Sebastian Davila, 14, lives in Belton, attends Lake Belton Middle School.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Temple. This is where I was born.
Tell me about your family.
I have a wonderful mom named Sarah and a great dad named Joe.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a older sister named Katerina; she is the middle child out of three. I am the youngest out of the three. I have an older brother named Joe Junior; he is the oldest out of all of us.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer a lot with my church. I clean the church I attend, Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton. I did the shoebox project for Christmas. We put things that people needed in them and we sent them to different countries where people need it. With my school, I participated in the fundraiser where we sold A Plus Cards for Athletics.
What programs and sports activities are you involved in?
I am involved in football and baseball.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Cheddar’s.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the restaurants and the wonderful places to shop.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
We need more things for teenagers to do. Harker Heights needs a better baseball field.
What was the last book that you read?
“Thirty-Six Clues.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Fast and Furious 8.”
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are playing baseball and scuba diving.
What college are you interested in attending?
I am interested in University of Mary Hardin-Baylor or the University of Texas.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on studying the medical field, I might be a future doctor.
While on lockdown what do you miss the most?
I miss not being able to play baseball, not having baseball practice or hanging out with my friends.
