Di’ayzia Rivera, 16, lives in Harker Heights, attends Harker Heights High.
What brought you to the area?
What brought you to the area?
My aunt and uncle were military and retired. We just decided to settle here by Fort Hood.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Tyler, Texas; however, I was raised in the Central Texas area.
Do you have any siblings?
I have one older brother named La’Darius; and two little sisters named Candence and Aliyanna.
What are your aunt and uncle’s names?
Aunt Marta L. Rivera and Uncle Johnnie Williams.
What grade are you in?
I am a junior in high school.
What awards have you received?
I received certificate of appreciation from volunteering. I also received an award for perfect attendance. I also am a private first class in JROTC.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that there is stuff around my house, everything is close in the community, things for us to do.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t really anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Hawaiian Grill.
Where is your favorite place go shop in Harker Heights?
Neighborhood Walmart and stores in Market Heights.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights what would it be?
I would bring more activities for the teens. Harker Heights doesn’t have much for the teens to do. We can just go to the movies or hang out at the store right now. We need more things that’s just for us.
What community work do you do?
I do volunteer things like Comic Con with my school JROTC program. I help clean up the school. I am a part of the youth council, I am president of the youth NAACP, I am a praise dancer, I help my aunt with Bell County voter registration. I am an honorary member of the Women’s Army Corps Vet Association. I help out with National Night Out Crime Prevention, I volunteer with the VFW 9191.
Do you plan on attending college?
Yes I do. I plan on attending a HBCU. I haven’t narrowed down what I want to study, but I like designing things like floral design; I love animals so veterinarian is an option; and I could take after my aunt and uncle and join the military.
What was the last book that you read?
The Bible.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself making the community better. I want to continue to be a leader. I want to be continuing to try and make the world a better place.
