Christina Robinson, 45, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a tutor.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and two sisters. My older siblings are Michael, Crystal and David; then there is me. I have a younger sister named Tanisha.
What is your job title?
I’m a teacher at Braination, Inspire Academy (Charter School). The school is located in the Bell County Juvenille Detention facility.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother name is Gerldine Robinson.
Married? Single?
I am divorced.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Tropical Smoothie Café. I am vegan, so I really love this place.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the neighborhoods and the houses; it is all nicely done.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they do not have sidewalks.
What community work do you do?
I have a nonprofit; it is called Creative Climb Academy. It is a homeschool program where we help at-risk youth and adults to get their high school diploma. Everything is free to them.
I started this nonprofit in 2019; by 2021, we were official. We have so far graduated 13 students.
We offer free courses for wellness, parenting classes and a financial literacy class. Everything is online.
I also tutor at Sylvan Learning Center in Harker Heights.
What was the last book that you read?
“I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Hidden Figures.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a complete entrepreneur. I want to be my own person, I do not want to work for anyone anymore.
