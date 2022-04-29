Angela Augustus, 43, works in Harker Heights/ Belton, lives in Killeen.
Where do you work?
I work at the deli department at H‑E‑B.
Married? Kids?
I’m a widow and have a 17-year-old son named Bryan. My husband was Staff Sgt. Brandon Augustus.
Where are you from originally from?
I am originally from Frankfurt, Germany.
Tell me about your family.
My entire family is back in Germany. In the states it is just me and my son and then friends that became family.
What brought you to the area?
The warm weather and support for spouses of deceased veterans. My husband also has his name on the Memorial Wall on Fort Hood.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three sisters and I’m the second oldest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the parks in Harker Heights; they are nice.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the construction areas at the moment.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Blind Date” by Joy Fielding.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Lost City.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self: Enjoy life to the fullest; it’s too short.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I donate to the Killeen homeless shelter. I love to help the homeless people more than anyone else. Most of the homeless are veterans. I really think that we should be doing more for the homeless people in our area.
I am a peer mentor for widows. I mainly do this for military spouses that are widows.
The support system connects us with other widows that experienced the same loss in similar ways.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a happy, healthy mom. I hope to also have a successful career.
