Kaley Merker, 20, lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights
What is your job occupation?
Chick-fil-A delivery manager is my job occupation.
Married? Kids?
Not married and I do not have any kids.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Hood.
What brought you to this area?
I was born here. Dad was military.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest out of three. I have a sister named Candice, 17, and a brother named Benny, 13.
Tell me about your parents.
My mom, Tina and dad still live in the area.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the different varieties of foods they have to choose from over here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is pho4u.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Target.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Evidence of Eternity” by Mark Anthony.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Thor — Love and Thunder.”
What community work do you do?
I babysit when needed and pet sit.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself in 10 years working in a dentist office.
