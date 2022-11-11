Brandi Gutierrez, 41, lives in Belton, owner of Healthy Happiness and Gutierrez Remodeling, LLC in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
I love the small-town feel and I have served the community in a health care field for 20 years and felt that this town was a great place to open my business.
Are you married? Kids?
I am married to Jesse; we have four kids, Clarissa, 20; Julissa, 16; Jayden, 11; and Jesse James, 5.
Where are you from originally?
I grew up in Bell County. I was born in Hondo and lived in Uvalde until I was 8 years old; then we moved to Bell County.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Arepitas.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Kirkland’s.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small-town feel of the place.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I honestly do not dislike anything about Harker Heights.
What community work do you do?
I have helped and served on committees for Alzheimer’s Walk, Parkinson’s, Breast Cancer Awareness, Nursing Home Donations. When COVID hit, my family came together to sew over 2,000 masks to donate to hospitals and facilities all over Bell County. I also at times offer nutrition advice when customers come in.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Bendy and the Ink Machine” to my son.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.”
What made you decide to open a business?
I felt there was a need of this business in the area.
