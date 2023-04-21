Keena Grey, 41, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and surrounding area.
What is your job title?
Keena Grey, 41, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and surrounding area.
What is your job title?
CpHt pharmacy technician Supervisor for the Veterans Affairs Department.
What brought you to this area?
The community and family.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from California.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have a two sisters and two brothers.
Tell me about your parents.
My parents split when I was 11, so my mom worked two jobs to take care of us; neither parent went to college or had careers. My Dad, I guess, had to find himself and I didn’t see him again until I was an adult.
Married? Kids?
Happily divorced and happily taking care of three beautiful girls.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like how you can do just about anything around here and I like the people.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The roads potholes are all I can think of.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My kids and I love Bahama Bucks.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Soul food or a wing place.
What community work do you do?
I’m a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and I help with Operation Stand Down helping feed the homeless, and we have young girls clubs to teach our youth different things about our history, adopt a school to tutor students in reading, and many other projects we are doing for our community.
How long have you been doing hair?
I have been doing hair since I was 20 years old.
Do you travel to do hair?
Yes, I travel to do hair.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Scream.” I love scary movies.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Swimsuit” by James Patterson, my favorite author.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Businesses booming, happily married and loving life.
